Lack of secure youth facility strains child welfare system as hotline calls rise, DCF report finds

The lack of a secure treatment facility for youth involved in the criminal justice system is putting a strain on the entire child welfare system, according to the annual report from the Vermont Department for Children and Families.

Aryka Radke, deputy commissioner of the Family Services Division of DCF, said the department is facing workforce issues while struggling to care for youth with the most intense needs.

“My team may end up staffing youth at alternative locations because we have such a lack of available placements in Vermont, and it’s not the best for our youth and it’s certainly not the best for the staff either," Radke said.

DCF hopes to open a 14-bed secure treatment facility in Vergennes in 2026.

The strain on the child welfare system comes along with the finding that the number of calls to the state’s child abuse and neglect hotline rose above the pre-pandemic level for the first time last year, according to the report.

But Radke said the increase in numbers is actually a good thing.

“It is a weird thing to say, but we’re glad that people know that our hotline is open and available and that they’re having regular contact with the youth," Radke said. "And when they do see issues, that they’re availing themselves of calling the division."

Many reports of child abuse come through schools, and the number of calls dropped by more than 20% when kids were staying home during the pandemic.

