Scott announces modified electric vehicle incentives for flood victims

Vermont Public | By Lola Duffort
Published July 16, 2024 at 7:50 PM EDT
A white car has its wheels partially buried in brown-gray silt
Dmitry Belyakov
/
Associated Press
A vehicle is buried in silt following flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Plainfield.

Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday that the state's Agency of Transportation had modified its existing electric vehicle incentive programs in order to help flood victims.

“Me and my team are doing everything we can to give immediate relief to Vermonters as we continue to assess and respond to the needs,” Scott said in a statement. “This program will help those whose vehicles were flooded upgrade to a new vehicle that’s better for the environment.”

Age and drivability requirements will be waived for flood-damaged vehicles, and enhanced incentives are available for flood victims.

Bundled together, various state programs could provide income-eligible individuals up to $11,000 off the price of a new plug-in electric vehicle, and up to $10,000 off a used plug-in electric vehicle. State incentives can be used alongside rebates from utilities and federal tax credits.

“As our Agency works to restore the state’s critical infrastructure, we also recognize the devastating personal losses sustained by Vermonters during the flooding last week,” Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said in a statement.

Incentives will be available until Dec. 31. More information is available on Drive Electric's website.

Lola Duffort
Lola is Vermont Public's education and youth reporter, covering schools, child care, the child protection system and anything that matters to kids and families. She's previously reported in Vermont, New Hampshire, Florida (where she grew up) and Canada (where she went to college).
