Serious flash flood threat in parts of Vermont from remnants of Beryl

Vermont Public | By Lexi Krupp
Published July 10, 2024 at 10:53 AM EDT
A sign says "when flooded, turn around don't drown"
Nina Keck
/
Vermont Public
Flooding near a roadway in Clarendon in July 2023. Vermont officials have urged people not to attempt crossing flooded roadways as flash flooding is expected across northern and central Vermont Wednesday.

As the remnants of Hurricane Beryl move across the country, much of northern and central Vermont is expected to get 2 to 3 inches of rainfall Wednesday, with localized areas getting 4 inches or more.

There’s a high risk of flash flooding from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning, which could cause road washouts and basement flooding.

The storm comes at ominous timing, on the anniversary of last July’s flooding, but meteorologists are not expecting large rivers in Vermont to flood or damage to be anywhere as widespread as this time last year. The Ausable River in the Adirondacks is the only river in the region expected to reach flood stage.

“The flash flooding threat today is serious but I think it will be more localized and not to that degree of what we saw last July,” Peter Banacos, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Burlington, said Wednesday morning.

“That's a hard thing to articulate because we want people to take this seriously — it's a serious flash flood threat,” he said.

The storm comes as patches in the northern half of the state have high soil moisture levels following a wet spring and early summer, which makes runoff, and flash flooding, more likely.

Areas in southern Vermont have a risk of isolated tornadoes. Banacos says this is something to be aware of, but not as much of a threat. “They generally affect small areas in Vermont — if we get tornadoes, they maybe only cover a couple of hundred yards,” he said.

This storm is unusual for its intensity this early in the hurricane season. It briefly reached Category 5 status, fueled by warm ocean surface temperatures, largely due to human-caused climate change.

“We've never had a Category 5 storm, in the Atlantic basin at least, this early in the hurricane season,” Banacos says.

Beryl has killed several people and left millions without power, and has caused inland flooding and isolated tornadoes in recent days.

That's the concern in Vermont, and Banacos advises drivers to be cautious on roads later today and to avoid driving through water of unknown depths.

Tags
Local News WeatherFloodingClimate & EnvironmentLocal News
Lexi Krupp
Lexi covers science and health stories for Vermont Public.
