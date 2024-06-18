Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yurt displaced during floods to be dedicated as BIPOC gathering space on Juneteenth

Vermont Public | By Lexi Krupp
Published June 18, 2024 at 5:32 PM EDT
A round structure with canvas walls and a wooden door and stairs sits in a grassy area.
North Branch Nature Center
/
Courtesy
Dr. Opeyemi Parham bought a yurt to serve as a meeting space for people of color in central Vermont. Earlier this year, Parham donated the building to the North Branch Nature Center in Montpelier after it was swept downstream in the flooding last summer.

A special yurt with a winding history will be the subject of a dedication ceremony during a Juneteenth celebration at the North Branch Nature Center Montpelier.

For years, the building sat at a campground along the Winooski River in Marshfield, where people of color used it as a meeting space.

But during last summer's flooding, the yurt was swept downstream, along with the wood stove that sat inside.

Both survived, and now, they’ve been moved to the North Branch Nature Center.

There, people of color can use the yurt and all rental spaces at the center for free, or at a minimal cost if it’s a big event.

More from Vermont Public: Where to celebrate Juneteenth in Vermont

Emily Seiffert is the deputy director of North Branch, and she said the building will get plenty of use — from summer camps to winter tracking workshops, and classes for teachers.

"We were just actually out there today sweeping the inside, and figuring out what it needs for furnishings, like some folding chairs, some rugs — it’s going to be a great, cozy space," Seiffert said.

Dr. Opeyemi Parham bought the yurt after receiving an inheritance from her aunt, Dorothy Louise Parham, a descendant of enslaved people in Georgia. She named the space "Dot's Place."

"[Opeyemi Parham] had always had this dream of having a yurt or living in the yurt and of doing nature-based, land-based programming with folks and creating a safe space for folks in her community," Seiffert said. "And so that’s what she did with her portion of this inheritance."

Along with the yurt dedication, North Branch Nature Center's Juneteenth celebration will include West African dancing, drumming and a community picnic.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

_
Tags
Local News Local NewsJuneteenthMontpelierBIPOC
Lexi Krupp
Lexi covers science and health stories for Vermont Public.
See stories by Lexi Krupp
Latest Stories