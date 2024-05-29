Scott won't veto bill removing barriers to local option taxes in Vermont towns

Gov. Phil Scott said he won't veto a bill that makes it easier for towns to impose a local option tax as a way to help reduce their property taxes.

Currently, lawmakers need to sign off before a town can put an additional 1% tax on sales, rooms and meals, or alcohol. This bill will remove that requirement.

The bill was strongly supported by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

Scott said it makes sense to remove the Legislature from the process at this time.

"The horse is out of the barn on this one — a long time ago. At this point in time, I believe you know what's fair for one is fair for others, and so we might as well just open it up and let them do what they want," he said.

Towns that impose a local option tax keep 70% of the revenue, and 30% goes to a program that provides funds for communities that house state buildings, which pay no local property taxes.

Voters in roughly 30 towns have previously approved a local tax.

