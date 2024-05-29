Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Scott won't veto bill removing barriers to local option taxes in Vermont towns

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published May 29, 2024 at 5:42 PM EDT
Currently, lawmakers need to sign off before a town can put an additional 1% tax on sales, rooms and meals, or alcohol. Scott said it makes sense to remove the Legislature from the process at this time.

Gov. Phil Scott said he won't veto a bill that makes it easier for towns to impose a local option tax as a way to help reduce their property taxes.

Currently, lawmakers need to sign off before a town can put an additional 1% tax on sales, rooms and meals, or alcohol. This bill will remove that requirement.

The bill was strongly supported by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

Scott said it makes sense to remove the Legislature from the process at this time.

"The horse is out of the barn on this one — a long time ago. At this point in time, I believe you know what's fair for one is fair for others, and so we might as well just open it up and let them do what they want," he said.

Towns that impose a local option tax keep 70% of the revenue, and 30% goes to a program that provides funds for communities that house state buildings, which pay no local property taxes.

Voters in roughly 30 towns have previously approved a local tax.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
