Former longtime Vermont Sen. Dick Mazza has died

By Kevin Trevellyan
Published May 26, 2024 at 7:34 PM EDT
Angela Evancie
/
Vermont Public File
Sen. Dick Mazza, pictured in 2017, served for 42 years in the Statehouse before his resignation earlier this year.

This story may be updated. 

Former longtime state lawmaker Dick Mazza has died, Gov. Phil Scott’s office confirmed Sunday. He was 84.

Mazza, a Democrat, spent 42 years in the Statehouse, serving briefly in the House of Representatives before joining the Senate in 1985. He resigned in April, citing health reasons.

WCAXand NBC5 both reported Mazza died Saturday.

In his letter of resignation to Scott, Mazza said it had been “the privilege of a lifetime to represent Colchester and Grand Isle County in Montpelier.”

“Each of those days I considered it an honor that Vermonters have trusted me with their stories and had faith that I would act on their behalf, regardless of party affiliation or politics,” he said.

In a statement at that time, Scott said Mazza was regarded as “the conscience of the Senate.”

On Sunday, Scott said in a statement that Mazza left a mark on everyone he met.

“In a world that has become so politically divided and full of hate, Dick Mazza stood out like a shining star – an icon of decency, hope and humor,” the governor said. “His impact will be felt for generations to come, and he will be greatly missed.”

Mazza was known as an influential powerbroker, both from the seat of government in Montpelier and the office at Dick Mazza’s General Store in Colchester. He chaired the Senate Transportation Committee and was a longtime member of the Vermont Committee on Committees, a powerful three-person panel that sorts out committee assignments for the body.

VTDigger reported in February that Mazza had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He said in his resignation letter that he was “unable to provide the quality of service and dedication I have always given to my constituents.”

“Having dedicated representation has always been one of my top priorities, and I believe the people I serve deserve someone who can provide their full attention to this critical position,” he wrote.

Scott on Tuesday appointed Andy Julow, executive director of the Lake Champlain Islands Economic Development Corporation, to fill Mazza’s vacant Senate seat for the upcoming veto session.

