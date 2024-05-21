Gov. Scott appoints North Hero Democrat to fill Grand Isle Senate seat

Gov. Phil Scott has named Andy Julow, a North Hero Democrat, to the Grand Isle Senate seat that became vacant in April when former Sen. Dick Mazza resigned for health reasons.

The Senate district includes four towns in the Lake Champlain islands and parts of Colchester. Mazza held the seat for 39 years, and in an interview Julow said it was “very humbling” to be named his successor.

“I was a small child when he became senator. So he is the only person I’ve known in this role and I’m trying to keep in mind that I am just filling in for him,” he said.

Courtesy Andy Julow

Julow is executive director of the Lake Champlain Islands Economic Development Corporation, and has long been active in civic life. He chaired the local school board for nine years and development review board for five. Scott picked him from a list of candidates forwarded by the Democratic parties in Colchester and Grand Isle County.

“Andy is a lifelong Vermonter with experience serving his community and promoting economic development in the islands,” Scott said in a statement. “The constituents of the Grand Isle district deserve a voice in Montpelier, and I am appreciative of Andy’s willingness to serve.”

Julow’s appointment is effective immediately, which means he’ll be in office when lawmakers return to the Statehouse on June 17 for a special veto session. He said he still hasn’t decided how he’ll vote on key overrides.

“I want to try to get as up to speed as I can,” he said. “It's hard to come in in this situation. People have been debating these bills for four and a half months — in some cases the whole biennium.”

Julow has run unsuccessfully for the Vermont House twice before. He said Tuesday he still hadn’t decided whether he'll run in the upcoming elections to keep his new seat.

If he does, he’ll have to begin campaigning almost immediately — the filing deadline is May 30 for major party candidates. Colchester Rep. Patrick Brennan, a Republican, has already announced his intention to run, as has Democrat Julie Hulburd, a member of the state's Cannabis Control Board.

