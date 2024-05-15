Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Smugglers Notch road reopens with new truck-deterrent barriers

Vermont Public | By Adiah Gholston
Published May 15, 2024 at 4:21 PM EDT
A sign on Route 15 in Cambridge warns motorists that tractor-trailer trucks are not allowed through Smugglers Notch on Route 108 in 2023. Trucks become lodged between boulders on the narrow roadway every year, stopping traffic and incurring fines.

Scenic Route 108 — also known as the Notch — is now open for the 2024 season.

And as is tradition, the Agency of Transportation is reminding motorists that vehicles over 40 feet will not fit on the winding roadway, which is notorious for snaring tractor-trailers.

Earlier this month the agency installed a set of temporary barriers on the lower section of Smugglers Notch to deter truck drivers from taking the route and getting stuck farther up the mountain.

VTrans also announced that the Lincoln Gap between Lincoln and Warren is open for the season.

