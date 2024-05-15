Smugglers Notch road reopens with new truck-deterrent barriers

Scenic Route 108 — also known as the Notch — is now open for the 2024 season.

And as is tradition, the Agency of Transportation is reminding motorists that vehicles over 40 feet will not fit on the winding roadway, which is notorious for snaring tractor-trailers.

Earlier this month the agency installed a set of temporary barriers on the lower section of Smugglers Notch to deter truck drivers from taking the route and getting stuck farther up the mountain.

VTrans also announced that the Lincoln Gap between Lincoln and Warren is open for the season.

