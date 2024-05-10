Capitol Recap: Here are the bills the Vermont Legislature is sending to Gov. Phil Scott

Vermont’s legislative session is expected to adjourn shortly. In these final busy weeks, lawmakers have sent dozens of bills to Gov. Phil Scott’s desk for his signature. They range in subject matter from climate change mitigation to health insurance coverage and “forever chemicals.”

Scott has already made decisions on several bills this session. He vetoed a bill that would have banned the sale of flavored tobacco products in the state. He signed a bill declaring a new state mushroom (the bear’s head tooth mushroom) and another bill that expands health insurance coverage for breast cancer screenings.

Here are some of the other bills we’re watching as they head to the governor’s desk.

This list will be updated as more bills cross the finish line.



Climate and environment

S.213 - Flood Safety Act

As Vermont is faced with more extreme rain due to climate change, lawmakers have sent a major flood safety bill to Gov. Scott’s desk. The Flood Safety Act would regulate new development in river corridors across Vermont.

The bill also bolsters protections for wetlands from development. And it calls for a study of ways to waive permit fees for low income Vermonters. The policy gives the state the power to regulate private dams and directs the Agency of Natural Resources to study the cost of maintaining the Green River Reservoir dam.

Gov. Scott is expected to veto the bill.

S.25 - PFAS ban

This bill would restrict toxic so-called "forever chemicals" in a suite of commercial goods.

It would ban PFAS in clothing, makeup, menstrual products, diapers and nonstick frying pans starting in 2026. It also bans them in turf starting in 2028.

The Environmental Protection Agency has said virtually no level of exposure to them is safe.

The policy also includes a first-in-the-nation ban on phthalates, formaldehyde and mercury in menstrual products, and it also restricts the chemicals in makeup.

And, it calls on the Vermont Department of Health to study a potential limit on lead in cosmetics and period products.

It’s not yet clear whether the governor will sign the bill, but the Agency of Natural Resources signaled strong support for the policy in testimony.

H.706 - Neonicotinoid ban

This bill would ban the sale, use and distribution of neonicotinoid-coated soybean or cereal grain seeds in Vermont. It would also ban the application of neonicotinoid pesticides in other use cases.

The insecticides have been linked to pollinator decline. They are used widely on corn and soybean seeds nationwide and in Vermont. They’re also sprayed on apple trees and fruits and vegetables.

Ontario, Quebec and the European Union have already adopted bans on coated seeds, and New York state is in the process of phasing them out by 2029.

H.289 - Renewable Energy Standard

Under this bill, every utility in Vermont would have to source all of its power from renewable resources by 2035.

Additionally, the bill doubles the amount of power utilities must source from new in-state renewables by 2035, and creates a new requirement that they purchase power from new renewables in the New England region.

Utilities and almost all environmental groups in the state support the measure. Opponents in the Scott administration and at Vermonters for a Clean Environment say it’s been rushed. It’s likely Gov. Scott will veto the bill.

S.310 - Disaster recovery and resiliency

This bill could revamp the way Vermont responds to natural disasters. The legislation establishes a new mechanism to distribute state and federal funding for mitigation projects undertaken by municipalities.

Lawmakers say it will also improve the government’s response immediately after disasters.

Gov. Scott has indicated he supports the legislation.



Public safety

H.72 - Harm reduction

This bill would allocate funding to create a pilot overdose prevention center in Burlington and charge the Vermont Department of Health with organizing a study looking at the impacts of the program on overdoses in the state.

Overdose prevention centers are where individuals can use illegal drugs under medical supervision and with access to overdose-reversing medication.

Backers of the plan say it's an effective way to save lives. But Gov. Scott said he thinks the $1 million allocated to stand up the center should instead go toward expanding existing treatment programs. Gov. Scott said it’s likely he’ll veto the bill.

Lawmakers might have the numbers to override a veto, based on earlier vote tallies for the bill.

S.209 - Ghost guns

This bill would prohibit the possession of firearms and firearm frames or receivers without serial numbers.

Unserialized firearms, also known as ghost guns, are notoriously hard for law enforcement to trace.

The bill would require anyone who owns or puts together a gun without a serial number to take it to a licensed gun dealer. They can then conduct a background check and emboss a serial number on the gun.



Health care

H.766 - Prior authorization reform

This bill eliminates prior authorization for the patients of primary care doctors. It would give primary health care providers more flexibility to order tests and procedures for their patients.

Backers of the reform legislation say insurance companies often use prior authorization as a way to delay services, which can harm patients.

Opponents argued the legislation could raise health care premiums and that the impact needs to be studied. Gov. Scott has expressed similar concerns.



Government and workforce

H.606 - Professional licensure regardless of immigration status

This bill would allow people to become licensed in a number of professions, regardless of their immigration status. It covers more than 50 professions, including accountants, barbers, plumbers, opticians, realtors and nurses.

The bill also allows individuals to use other forms of federal identification if they don't have a Social Security number.

Lawmakers say the bill could help address workplace shortages in Vermont.

S.191 - Educational grants for New Americans

This legislation would expand educational opportunities for refugees and other New Americans.

Current law requires New Americans to reside in Vermont for at least a year before they become eligible for educational grants from the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation. This bill would eliminate that residency requirement.

Legislative analysts say the proposal won’t have a measurable impact on the state budget.

H.644 - Access to foster care records

This bill would give adults who were formerly in the foster care system better access to their past records.

Specific records that are tied to abuse or neglect are currently off limits to adults who were in the foster care system as children, even though state agencies, law enforcement and attorneys can see them.

The Department for Children and Families supports the bill, but hopes to develop a program that offers support for the trauma that might come after reading through the records.



Signed by the governor

H.664 - State mushroom

This bill, which has already been signed by Gov. Scott, creates a new state mushroom: the Hericium americanum, or bear’s head tooth mushroom.

H.621 - Insurance coverage for breast cancer screenings

This legislation, signed by Gov. Scott late last month, requires insurers to cover mammograms and other breast imaging services.

H.469 - Advance directives

This bill, which Gov. Scott signed at the end of March, simplifies the process for filing advance directives in Vermont. It allows for electronic filing and remote witnesses.



Vetoed by the governor

S.18 - Flavored tobacco ban

This bill would have banned the sale of flavored tobacco products, such as menthol cigarettes and flavored e-cigarettes. Gov. Scott vetoed the bill early last month, and lawmakers said they did not plan to attempt an override.

