Bernie Sanders is running for a fourth term in the U.S. Senate

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published May 6, 2024 at 11:48 AM EDT
A man wearing glasses and a suit gestures while speaking at a podium
Mark Schiefelbein
/
Associated Press
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington on April 3. Sanders announced on May 6 that he would be running for a fourth term in the U.S. Senate.

Bernie Sanders announced Monday morning that he's running for a fourth term in the U.S. Senate.

Sanders currently serves as chairman of the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

In a press release, he says he wants to continue working to expand the services of community health centers, where over 190,000 Vermonters receive primary care, and he says it's critical to lower prescription drug costs.

Sanders also called for national legislation to guarantee the reproductive rights of women.

Prior to being elected to the Senate in 2006, Sanders served 16 years in the U.S. House.

Sanders also ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination in both 2016 and 2020.

Former Republican Senate candidate Gerald Malloy has announced that he will be seeking the GOP nomination this year. Other candidates are also expected to seek the position.

This story will be updated.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature.
