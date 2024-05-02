Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont lawmakers agree on safe injection site legislation. Gov. Scott may veto

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published May 2, 2024 at 5:01 PM EDT
Close up of the gold dome on the Vermont Statehouse against a blue sky.
Vermont Public
/
Abagael Giles
Supporters of safe injections sites say the facilities could curb preventable deaths. Opponents argue the treatment option has not been thoroughly tested and is the wrong approach to deal with the state's growing opioid problem.

The Vermont Senate passed legislation Thursday afternoon that allows the use of harm reduction centers, or what are also known as safe injection sites, in Vermont. The vote was 21 to 8.

Similar legislation passed the Vermont House earlier this session.

These are sites where individuals can use illegal drugs under medical supervision. Overdose reversing medication is also available. Vermont has recorded over 640 opioid-related deaths in the past three years.

Ginny Lyons is the chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare.

"These are preventable deaths," Lyons said. "This is an unacceptable trajectory. As long as there's demand for addictive substances, these problems will persist."

Opponents of the plan argue this treatment option has not been thoroughly tested and is the wrong approach to deal with the state's growing opioid problem.

Gov. Phil Scott has indicated that he might veto the legislation.

Earlier this year, his top public health appointee, Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine, said that Vermont would benefit from the creation of the facilities as one part of a "multi-pronged strategy."

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Bob Kinzel
