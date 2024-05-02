Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont House passes bill that would reform prior authorization

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published May 2, 2024 at 5:43 PM EDT
Empty chairs sit at two rows of curved desks.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
The bill, which the House of Representatives passed Thursday, would give primary health care providers more flexibility to order tests and procedures for their patients. It's now headed for Gov. Phil Scott's desk.

A bill that gives primary health care providers much more flexibility to order tests and procedures for their patients passed the Vermont House Thursday afternoon.

Backers of the reform legislation say insurance companies often use prior authorization as a way to delay services, which can harm patients.

This bill eliminates prior authorization for the patients of primary care doctors.

More from Vermont Public: Health care advocates ask Vermont Senate to approve legislation that could reform prior authorization

Rep. Mari Cordes, a Democrat from Lincoln, is a nurse. She supported the bill.

"It's frustrating to be a health care professional and feel like we are being maligned — our integrity, our skill, our training — because insurance companies know better," Cordes said.

Opponents argued the legislation could raise health care premiums and that the impact needs to be studied.

The bill now heads to Gov. Phil Scott, who has expressed similar concerns.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
