Vermont House passes bill that would reform prior authorization

A bill that gives primary health care providers much more flexibility to order tests and procedures for their patients passed the Vermont House Thursday afternoon.

Backers of the reform legislation say insurance companies often use prior authorization as a way to delay services, which can harm patients.

This bill eliminates prior authorization for the patients of primary care doctors.

Rep. Mari Cordes, a Democrat from Lincoln, is a nurse. She supported the bill.

"It's frustrating to be a health care professional and feel like we are being maligned — our integrity, our skill, our training — because insurance companies know better," Cordes said.

Opponents argued the legislation could raise health care premiums and that the impact needs to be studied.

The bill now heads to Gov. Phil Scott, who has expressed similar concerns.

