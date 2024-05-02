Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Gov. Howard Dean outlines issues as he contemplates running for governor

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published May 2, 2024 at 11:53 AM EDT
A man in a suit and tie sits in a chair and wears a lapel microphone
Matt Rourke
/
Associated Press File
Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean speaks at the Geisinger's National Healthcare Symposium in Danville, Pennsylvania on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.

Former Gov. Howard Dean appears to moving closer to running for his old job this year.

In a press release yesterday, Dean said he is "deeply alarmed by the coming fiscal crisis in Vermont," and "dismayed by the current poisonous atmosphere in Montpelier."

While he praised current Gov. Phil Scott's handling of the COVID-19 crisis, he also endorsed the work of the Democratic majority at the Statehouse in dealing with issues like climate change and affordable child care.

Without providing any details, Dean said, "now is the time to make health care available for all that would not be government run."

Dean said he would not do any interviews about his future political plans but would do a press event if he decides to run.

The filing deadline for Democratic, Republican and Progressive candidates in statewide races is at the end of this month.

Dean served as governor from 1991 to 2003.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

For the 2024 election, Vermont Public wants to ensure that YOUR concerns inform our candidate debates, voter guides and more. Share your thoughts using the form below — and sign up to get email updates from Vermont Public throughout the election season. Or give us a call at 802-552-8899.

_

See all of Vermont Public's 2024 election coverage.
Tags
Local News Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsElection 2024
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Latest Stories