Former Gov. Howard Dean outlines issues as he contemplates running for governor

Former Gov. Howard Dean appears to moving closer to running for his old job this year.

In a press release yesterday, Dean said he is "deeply alarmed by the coming fiscal crisis in Vermont," and "dismayed by the current poisonous atmosphere in Montpelier."

While he praised current Gov. Phil Scott's handling of the COVID-19 crisis, he also endorsed the work of the Democratic majority at the Statehouse in dealing with issues like climate change and affordable child care.

Without providing any details, Dean said, "now is the time to make health care available for all that would not be government run."

Dean said he would not do any interviews about his future political plans but would do a press event if he decides to run.

The filing deadline for Democratic, Republican and Progressive candidates in statewide races is at the end of this month.

Dean served as governor from 1991 to 2003.

