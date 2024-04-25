Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Senate supports granting professional licenses regardless of immigration status

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published April 25, 2024 at 5:18 PM EDT
Several empty seats line two rows of desks with papers on them.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
The Vermont Senate approved legislation Thursday afternoon that would allow Vermonters to receive a professional license, if eligible, regardless of a person's immigration status.

The Vermont Senate gave its strong support Thursday afternoon to legislation that makes individuals eligible for state-regulated professional licenses regardless of their immigration status.

The bill covers more than 50 professions, including: accountants, barbers, plumbers, opticians, realtors and nurses.

Windsor Sen. Becca White told her colleagues the bill is an important way to address workplace shortages in Vermont.

"Across all Vermont industries, persistent vacancies continue to undermine efficiency and productivity of our local economy and create a supply chain delay in many industries that impact consumer experiences and businesses," White said.

The bill also allows individuals to use other forms of federal identification if they don't have a Social Security number.

Similar legislation passed the Vermont House last month.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVermont Legislature
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Latest Stories