Vermont Senate supports granting professional licenses regardless of immigration status

The Vermont Senate gave its strong support Thursday afternoon to legislation that makes individuals eligible for state-regulated professional licenses regardless of their immigration status.

The bill covers more than 50 professions, including: accountants, barbers, plumbers, opticians, realtors and nurses.

Windsor Sen. Becca White told her colleagues the bill is an important way to address workplace shortages in Vermont.

"Across all Vermont industries, persistent vacancies continue to undermine efficiency and productivity of our local economy and create a supply chain delay in many industries that impact consumer experiences and businesses," White said.

The bill also allows individuals to use other forms of federal identification if they don't have a Social Security number.

Similar legislation passed the Vermont House last month.

