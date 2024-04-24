Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Man accused of setting Bernie Sanders' office door on fire pleads not guilty

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published April 24, 2024 at 10:58 AM EDT
Shant Michael Soghomonian pleaded not guilty to a charge that he used fire to damage a building used in interstate commerce. The federal charge carries a five to 20 year prison sentence.

A 35-year old man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to setting fire to the door of Sen. Bernie Sanders' Burlington office.

Shant Michael Soghomonian is accused of using fire to damage a building used in interstate commerce. The federal charge carries a five to 20 year prison sentence.

Federal prosecutors say Soghomonian allegedly sprayed a liquid on the door of Sander's office in downtown Burlington and then lit the door on fire. There were multiple people in Sanders' office when the fire started, though no one was injured. Sanders was not in the office.

Law enforcement officials have not indicated any potential motive for the alleged arson.

A judge last week ordered Soghomonian to be held in prison while the case is pending. During that hearing prosecutors described Soghomonian as living an itinerant lifestyle. Judge Kevin Doyle said during last week's hearing that Soghomonian also appears to have a history of mental illness, including a recent hospitalization.

Soghomonian is currently being held at the state prison in St. Albans, where he’s been incarcerated since his arrest on April 7.

