Spring weather opens some mountain bike trails. But 'know before you go'

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck
Published April 22, 2024 at 4:48 PM EDT
The freeze-thaw cycles that define mud season can make trails unpredictable, so Nick Bennette of the Vermont Mountain Bike Association advises looking up trail conditions before heading out.

Mountain bike season is getting underway, and some trails have been able to open earlier than usual. But about three-quarters of Vermont's thousand miles of public access trails are still closed.

Nick Bennette is the executive director of the Vermont Mountain Bike Association. He said freeze-thaw cycles and rain are still an issue, but there's still a big role bike enthusiasts can play.

"Now is a fantastic time to get involved in volunteering activities, particularly in areas where the trails aren't quite open," Bennette said. "Every additional volunteer hour can help those trails open faster and also lower maintenance costs."

For trails that are open, Bennette recommends bikers follow best practices for spring riding. That includes not mountain biking on closed trails or trails that are muddy.

He also recommends riding straight through, not around, puddles on a trail. And make sure to check trail conditions before heading out.

“Even if you heard from your friend last night that they had a great day, just check conditions before you leave the house," Bennette said. "Number one is, 'Know before you go.' Number two is, 'If you leave a track, turn back.'"

Nina Keck
