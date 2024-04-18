Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Roxbury files lawsuit against Montpelier Roxbury school district, asks for budget revote

Vermont Public | By Adiah Gholston
Published April 18, 2024 at 5:25 PM EDT
People stand near white voting booths with red edges and an image of the American flag with the word vote
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
Voting is underway in Montpelier for the presidential primary as well as town meeting items on March 5, 2024. Local decisions include a mayoral election and a “just cause” eviction measure.

The Roxbury Select Board has filed a lawsuit against Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools over the district's handling of its budget vote on Town Meeting Day.

The select board says the district held an online-only informational meeting after voting had already begun. And members believe that resulted in a failed budget vote on March 5, according to a select board press release.

The select board is asking a judge to reinstate the original budget from March 5 for a re-vote. Members are also requesting the judge cancel an upcoming vote on a new budget proposal.

The district's new budget proposal would close Roxbury's school, a move the select board says would be devastating.

"Abruptly closing the school without sufficient input from parents, teachers, and the community is wrong," the select board wrote in a press release. "We believe that had the school board acted with transparency, voters would have had better information when they went to the polls on Town Meeting Day."

