Roxbury files lawsuit against Montpelier Roxbury school district, asks for budget revote

The Roxbury Select Board has filed a lawsuit against Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools over the district's handling of its budget vote on Town Meeting Day.

The select board says the district held an online-only informational meeting after voting had already begun. And members believe that resulted in a failed budget vote on March 5, according to a select board press release.

The select board is asking a judge to reinstate the original budget from March 5 for a re-vote. Members are also requesting the judge cancel an upcoming vote on a new budget proposal.

The district's new budget proposal would close Roxbury's school, a move the select board says would be devastating.

"Abruptly closing the school without sufficient input from parents, teachers, and the community is wrong," the select board wrote in a press release. "We believe that had the school board acted with transparency, voters would have had better information when they went to the polls on Town Meeting Day."

