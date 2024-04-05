Build your own solar viewer to see the eclipse safely

All you need is a cardboard box, tape, some white paper and tin foil.

To make the viewer:



Cut two holes on one side of the box. Attach white paper on the opposite side of the box. Cover one hole with tin foil. Seal up the box. Poke a small hole in the tin foil. To use the viewer, face away from the sun. Line up the sun with the tin foil hole and look through the opening.

In this video, Vermont Public's Jane Lindholm visits the first grade class at JFK Elementary School in Winooski to demonstrate.