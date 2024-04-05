Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Text: 2024 Eclipse in Vermont. Vermont Public Logo. Graphic of moon phases over a black background.
2024 Eclipse
Northern Vermont is in the path of totality for a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

Build your own solar viewer to see the eclipse safely

Vermont Public
Published April 5, 2024 at 2:57 PM EDT

A pinhole viewer is a crafty, kid-friendly way to observe the shape of the sun during a solar eclipse. Here's how to make one with simple household items.

All you need is a cardboard box, tape, some white paper and tin foil.

To make the viewer:

  1. Cut two holes on one side of the box.
  2. Attach white paper on the opposite side of the box.
  3. Cover one hole with tin foil.
  4. Seal up the box.
  5. Poke a small hole in the tin foil.
  6. To use the viewer, face away from the sun. Line up the sun with the tin foil hole and look through the opening.

In this video, Vermont Public's Jane Lindholm visits the first grade class at JFK Elementary School in Winooski to demonstrate.

More eclipse resources

See all of Vermont Public's 2024 eclipse coverage.
Tags
Local News 2024 Total Solar EclipseVideoClimate & EnvironmentLocal News
Latest Stories