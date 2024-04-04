Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See school closures and delays for Vermont and neighboring counties.


Meet the 2023 Vermont Book Award finalists

Vermont Public | By Jenn Jarecki,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published April 4, 2024 at 6:40 AM EDT
A selection of the books from the 2023 list of Vermont Book Awards finalists.
Nathaniel Wilson
/
Vermont Public
A selection of the books from the 2023 list of Vermont Book Awards finalists.

Calling all bibliophiles! It’s that special time of year when the Vermont Book Awards finalists are announced.

Created in 2014 by the Vermont College of Fine Arts, the award celebrates works of outstanding literary merit by Vermont writers. This year’s award honors books published in 2023.

Past winners include former Vermont Cartoonist Laureate Alison Bechdel, poet Major Jackson and visual artist and author Shanta Lee Gander, to name just a few.

Miciah Bay Gault, MFA in Writing Coordinator for the Vermont Book Award, joined Vermont Public’s Jenn Jarecki to announce the finalists.

The nominees fall within four categories: creative nonfiction, fiction, poetry and children’s literature.

The 2023 Vermont Book Award finalists are:

Creative nonfiction

· Brad Kessler for Deep North: Stories of Somali Resettlement in Vermont

· Mary Ruefle for The Book

· Jeff Sharlet for The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War

A woman stands against a brown brick wall and faces the camera, smiling and holding a large stack of books.
Nathaniel Wilson
/
Vermont Public
Miciah Bay Gault announces the 2023 Vermont Book Award finalists.

Fiction

· J. Vanessa Lyon for Lush Lives

· Genevieve Plunkett for In the Lobby of the Dream Hotel

· Sandra Simonds for Assia

More from Vermont Edition: Summer book show: What's on your reading list?

Poetry

· Michael Dumanis for Creature

· Vievee Francis for The Shared World

· Leslie Sainz for Have You Been Long Enough at Table

· Ellen Bryant Voigt for Collected Poems

More from Vermont Public: Vermont author M.T. Anderson garners Newbery Honor for middle grade novel about magical dog

Children’s literature

· Kekla Magoon for The Minus-One Club (young adult novel)

· M.T. Anderson for Elf Dog and Owl Head (middle grade novel)

· Kenneth M. Cadow for Gather (young adult novel)

· Dan Nott for Hidden Systems (graphic literature)

The winners will be announced at the Vermont Book Awards celebration, held on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. in College Hall at Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA) in Montpelier. This dessert and cocktail event is hosted by Vermont Humanities.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsLiteratureArts & Culture
Jenn Jarecki
See stories by Jenn Jarecki
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson
Latest Stories