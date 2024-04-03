Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Gov. Scott says Vermont is prepared for Monday's total solar eclipse

By Bob Kinzel
Published April 3, 2024
Vermont is expecting at least 100,000 visitors to come to the state to witness the total solar eclipse on Monday — bringing in unusual challenges and concerns. Gov. Phil Scott says the state has been preparing for months.

Gov. Phil Scott says the state is prepared to deal with a massive influx of visitors for Monday's solar eclipse.

Scott says his emergency management team has spent months planning for the eclipse. They expect at least 100,000 visitors to come to Vermont by Monday.

"Think of this as peak foliage weekend on steroids."
Gov. Phil Scott

Scott says the state is working with wireless cell carriers to ensure there's enough capacity Monday. He says they've also been helping gas stations prepare to deal with a significant increase in demand.

Find more solar eclipse coverage and resources from Vermont Public here

The governor is urging Vermonters to understand that the eclipse is likely going to pose a handful of unusual challenges.

"Vermonters should expect a lot of traffic this weekend through Monday and possibly Tuesday, so please plan accordingly and use common sense," Scott says. "Think of this as peak foliage weekend on steroids."

The governor plans to watch the eclipse at the E.F. Knapp State Airport in Berlin.

