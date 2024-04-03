Gov. Phil Scott vetoes ban on flavored tobacco and vaping products

Governor Phil Scott has vetoed legislation banning the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products in Vermont.

Backers of the bill say it would help discourage young people from becoming addicted to tobacco. But Scott on Wednesday described the bill as "hypocritical" because Vermont allows the sale of flavored alcohol and cannabis products. He read part of his veto letter during a press conference in Montpelier.

"I've found people lose faith in government when policies have these types of inconsistencies because they contradict common sense," Scott said. "Furthermore, from a purely practical point of view, these products will continue to be widely available just across the river in New Hampshire and through online sales."

Bill sponsors say they'll try to secure the votes to override Scott's veto in the coming weeks. The bill didn't pass either the House or Senate with veto-proof majorities.

