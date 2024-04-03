Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See school closures and delays for Vermont and neighboring counties.


Gov. Phil Scott vetoes ban on flavored tobacco and vaping products

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published April 3, 2024 at 3:36 PM EDT
Vermont's governor, at a podium, in a striped tie and dark blazer
Peter Hirschfeld
/
Vermont Public File
Gov. Phil Scott, pictured at a press conference in March, has vetoed a ban on flavored tobacco and e-cigarette products.

Governor Phil Scott has vetoed legislation banning the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products in Vermont.

Backers of the bill say it would help discourage young people from becoming addicted to tobacco. But Scott on Wednesday described the bill as "hypocritical" because Vermont allows the sale of flavored alcohol and cannabis products. He read part of his veto letter during a press conference in Montpelier.

"I've found people lose faith in government when policies have these types of inconsistencies because they contradict common sense," Scott said. "Furthermore, from a purely practical point of view, these products will continue to be widely available just across the river in New Hampshire and through online sales."

Bill sponsors say they'll try to secure the votes to override Scott's veto in the coming weeks. The bill didn't pass either the House or Senate with veto-proof majorities.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsPhil Scott
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Latest Stories