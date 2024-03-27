Addison County prosecutor agrees to move murder case involving 14-year-old to juvenile court

The top prosecutor in Addison County has agreed to transfer the case of a 14-year-old accused of murder to juvenile court, according to a motion filed Monday.

Once the case is transferred to family court, which handles juvenile cases, proceedings will take place behind closed doors.

Addison County State’s Attorney Eva Vekos initially filed three felony charges, including second degree murder, against the teen. At the time, she told reporters that bringing the case to adult court was a “starting point.”

The 14-year-old, whom Vermont Public is not naming because he is a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting Madden Gouveia, 14, of Shelburne, in late October. According to a police affidavit, the alleged shooter was waving a loaded pistol in a car when it went off.

“I didn’t mean to shoot you,” the defendant allegedly said, according to another youth who was in the car at the time.

The teen was released to the custody of his family after his arraignment and after Vekos withdrew a request to hold him in adult prison without bail.

