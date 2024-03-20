Slate ridge owner Daniel Banyai arrested in Pawlet

Vermont State Police say the owner of Slate Ridge, a controversial military-style training facility in West Pawlet, has been arrested.

Daniel Banyai was arrested after a physical struggle with a constable in Pawlet Wednesday afternoon, state police said.

The Pawlet town constable encountered Banyai near the intersection of state Routes 30 and 133, state police said.

Banyai had been subject of an arrest warrant for several months after ignoring an order to remove several unpermitted structures from his property.

Neighbors who complained about Slate Ridge say Banyai and his accomplices terrorized them. Banyai has said he wasn't operating a paramilitary training facility and that the property is primarily a farm.

He reportedly had left Vermont at one point.

Banyai's attorney, Robert Kaplan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The Town is working on the next steps, but has no comment at this time regarding the specifics," said Merrill Bent, Pawlet's attorney in an email Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

