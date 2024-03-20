Flood disclosure legislation meets support in Vermont House

The Vermont House Wednesday gave its approval to legislation that requires homeowners and landlords to disclose if their property has been previously damaged by flooding.

The bill also requires a disclosure if the property is located in a federally designated hazardous flood plain.

Middletown Springs Rep. Robin Chesnut-Tangerman, a Democrat, said Vermont is among a minority of states lacking such a requirement.

"Starting with Tropical Storm Irene, we have seen three 100-year floods in the last 12 years. It's climate change in action," Chesnut-Tangerman said. "Many, many dwellings were affected by the flooding, yet the majority of buyers and renters may not be aware of the actual or potential flood impacts on their properties."

The bill also calls on property owners to disclose if they are required to have flood insurance.

