© 2024 Vermont Public

Bill expanding insurance coverage for breast cancer screenings gains approval in Vermont House

By Bob Kinzel
Published March 20, 2024 at 5:24 PM EDT
The Vermont House gave its strong approval Wednesday afternoon to legislation that expands insurance coverage for breast cancer screenings.

Hyde Park Rep. Melanie Carpenter says while initial screenings are required to be covered, many patients need follow-up diagnostic imaging because of inconclusive results.

But Carpenter says these procedures are often subject to cost-sharing expenses.

"Unfortunately, some people who require follow-up imaging also face hundreds to thousands of dollars in cost-sharing fees," Carpenter says. "These expenses often become a barrier to care, causing many people to forego an additional and potentially life saving screening simply because they cannot afford them."

The measure now goes to the Vermont Senate.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature.
