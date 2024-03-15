Vermonters who were in foster care could access records more easily under new bill

A House Committee has signed off on a bill that would give adults who were formerly in the foster care system better access to their past records.

Specific records that are tied to abuse or neglect are currently off limits to adults who were in the foster care system as children, even though state agencies, law enforcement and attorneys can see them.

Franklin Rep. Michael McCarthy, a Democrat, is chair of the House Committee on Government Operations and Military Affairs.

“There are people who’ve been trying for decades to get a clear picture of records from the time that they were in custody," he said.

The Department for Children and Families supports the bill, but hopes to develop a program that offers support for the trauma that might come after reading through the records.

