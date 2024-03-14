Bill that would toughen shoplifting penalties gains approval in Vermont House

The Vermont House on Wednesday gave its approval to legislation that imposes tougher penalties for certain types of shoplifting.

Currently, the penalty for stealing items worth less than $900 is a misdemeanor, and it's a felony if the items are worth more than that.

This bill creates a felony if a person is convicted of multiple retail theft misdemeanors within a 14-day period when the total value of stolen goods exceeds the $900 threshold.

NPR reports that national crime data doesn't indicate that retail theft is any worse now than it has been in the past. But retailers have continued to complain of theft over the past couple of years. Some say things are improving, in part due to protocols like locking items behind glass and crime bills like this one.

Rutland City Rep. William Notte, a Democrat, urged his colleagues to support the bill.

"One issue that is repeatedly brought up when we talk about public safety is shoplifting — retail theft. It is the most visible and often most talked about concern expressed by many citizens when they talk about crime in Vermont," Notte said.

Opponents said the bill could result in more people being sent to jail, and that it sends the message that property is more important than people in Vermont.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.