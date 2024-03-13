Vermont State Trooper in critical condition after I-89 crash

A Vermont State Trooper remains in critical condition following a serious accident last Friday on Interstate 89 in Bethel.

While state police and hospital officials have said little about 41-year-old Cpl. Eric Vitali's status, a post from the fundraising site Help a Hero described Vitali as having suffered life-threatening injuries.

The post adds that he remains in critical condition following a traumatic brain injury, spinal fractures and hip fractures.

Vitali was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center following the crash.

According to state police, the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes when a marked state police cruiser struck a fire truck stopped on the highway. The fire truck, which was unoccupied at the time of the crash, had been responding to a vehicle that had previously slid off the road. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.