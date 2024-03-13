Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont State Trooper in critical condition after I-89 crash

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published March 13, 2024 at 10:03 AM EDT
Vermont State Police Cpl. Eric Vitali pictured in 2021.
Vermont State Police
/
Credit
Vermont State Police Cpl. Eric Vitali pictured in 2021.

A Vermont State Trooper remains in critical condition following a serious accident last Friday on Interstate 89 in Bethel.

While state police and hospital officials have said little about 41-year-old Cpl. Eric Vitali's status, a post from the fundraising site Help a Hero described Vitali as having suffered life-threatening injuries.

The post adds that he remains in critical condition following a traumatic brain injury, spinal fractures and hip fractures.

Vitali was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center following the crash.

According to state police, the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes when a marked state police cruiser struck a fire truck stopped on the highway. The fire truck, which was unoccupied at the time of the crash, had been responding to a vehicle that had previously slid off the road. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Nina Keck
One in five Vermonters is considered elderly. But what does being elderly even mean — and what do Vermonters need to know as they age? I’m looking into how aging in Vermont impacts living essentials such as jobs, health care and housing. And also how aging impacts the stuff of life: marriage, loss, dating and sex.
See stories by Nina Keck
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson
