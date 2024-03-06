PHOTOS: Views from Town Meeting Day 2024

Vermont Public spent our Town Meeting Day Tuesday with you, across the state! You can find all of our live coverage here — but if you're just looking to relive the moment, here's a taste of where we were and what we saw:

Bethel:

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public The Wildcat Cheerleaders of Bethel Youth Sports hype up Town Meeting Day voters in the gym of White River Valley Union Middle School on March 5, 2024.

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public The multitudinous pie options at Bethel's town meeting.

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public Among the items Bethel voters are weighing on Town Meeting Day is whether to remove an elected lister position and replace it with a professional assessor.



Elodie Reed / Vermont Public Eighth grader Allon Harrington helps run the microphone to Bethel resident Adam Stearns during that town's town meeting. Allon was among the middle school students helping pass the mic around the meeting, and also providing child care.

Londonderry:

Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public Londonderry residents discuss a pending wastewater vote before town meeting starts on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Cambridge:

Abagael Giles / Vermont Pulbic Jan Sanders collects paper ballots during the floor vote for Cambridge’s open Select Board seat during town meeting on March 5, 2024. Teelah Hall faced off against Rick Fletcher and won 150 to 45.

Abagael Giles / Vermont Public Votes for select board are counted in Cambridge on Town Meeting Day, March 5, 2024.

Abagael Giles / Vermont Public Cambridge town meeting attendees vote on whether to increase pay for the select board on March 5, 2024.

Johnson:

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public Eric Nuse talks with other Johnson residents in the Johnson Elementary School gymnasium ahead of Town Meeting Day voting. Nuse, a retired warden, later contributed a few times through public comment regarding crime in the town and state.

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public Jessica Bickford was one of a handful of people knitting to pass the time at Johnson's Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. There were also iPads and sketchbooks spotted in the crowd.

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public A Johnson resident speaks during Town Meeting Day on March 5, 2024.

Burlington:

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public CD Mattison, Emma Mulvaney-Stanak and Rachel Siegel stand outside the Burlington Electric Department, where voters in Ward 5 are casting their ballots, on March 5.

Brookfield:

Mike Dunn / Vermont Public Brookfield voters gather for town meeting on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Mike Dunn / Vermont Public Brookfield voters gather for town meeting on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Greensboro:

Sabine Poux / Vermont Public Greensboro voters gather for town meeting on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Sabine Poux / Vermont Public Lakeview Elementary School in Greensboro is the smallest school in the Mountain View Union Elementary School District.

Montpelier:

Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public Voting is underway in Montpelier for the presidential primary as well as town meeting items on March 5, 2024. Local decisions include a mayoral election and a “just cause” eviction measure.

Bob Kinzel / Vermont Public Montpelier mayoral candidate Jack McCullough holds a campaign sign on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. McCullough is on this year's Town Meeting Day ballot for mayor, along with challenger Dan Jones.

Highgate:

Olivia Conti / Community News Service A voter makes a comment during Town Meeting Day in Highgate on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Hardwick:

Sabine Poux / Vermont Public Diana Clarke holds bingo cards at Hardwick's town meeting March 5, 2024.

Rygate:

Owen Carpenter-Zehe / Community News Service In floor vote, Ryegate voters decided against allowing retail cannabis in the town on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Topsham:

Owen Carpenter-Zehe / Community News Service The town moderator speaks at Town Meeting Day in Topsham.

Middlesex:

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public Chris Koonz knits a baby hat next to her husband Jeff, the assistant fire chief, during Middlesex town meeting on Tuesday night, March 5, 2024.

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public Middlesex voters fill out ballots at Rumney Memorial School.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.