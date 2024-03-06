Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Town Meeting Day 2024: Live Updates | Photo Gallery | School Budgets | Burlington Mayor | Presidential Primary


PHOTOS: Views from Town Meeting Day 2024

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published March 6, 2024 at 12:14 PM EST
Owen Carpenter-Zehe
/
Community News Service
In a larger showing than in recent years, 109 voters came out for Town Meeting Day in East Topsham.

Vermont Public spent our Town Meeting Day Tuesday with you, across the state! You can find all of our live coverage here — but if you're just looking to relive the moment, here's a taste of where we were and what we saw:

Bethel:

Nine cheerleaders in green outfits hold up signs and poms on a stage
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
The Wildcat Cheerleaders of Bethel Youth Sports hype up Town Meeting Day voters in the gym of White River Valley Union Middle School on March 5, 2024.
Slices of pie sit on paper plates
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
The multitudinous pie options at Bethel's town meeting.
Two people sit on folding chairs, one with a Bethel town report.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Among the items Bethel voters are weighing on Town Meeting Day is whether to remove an elected lister position and replace it with a professional assessor.
A young person hands a microphone to an adult man in a school gym.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Eighth grader Allon Harrington helps run the microphone to Bethel resident Adam Stearns during that town's town meeting. Allon was among the middle school students helping pass the mic around the meeting, and also providing child care.

Londonderry:

People standing under a tent. One is holding a large sign.
Howard Weiss-Tisman
/
Vermont Public
Londonderry residents discuss a pending wastewater vote before town meeting starts on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Cambridge:

Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Pulbic
Jan Sanders collects paper ballots during the floor vote for Cambridge’s open Select Board seat during town meeting on March 5, 2024. Teelah Hall faced off against Rick Fletcher and won 150 to 45.
Two people lean over a pile of small papers on a wooden stage. In the background, people sit in folding chairs
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
Votes for select board are counted in Cambridge on Town Meeting Day, March 5, 2024.
People sit in rows of folding chairs, many raising their hands
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
Cambridge town meeting attendees vote on whether to increase pay for the select board on March 5, 2024.

Johnson:

A man in a blue button up shirt holding a piece of pie talks to two adults on either side of him. In the background, other groups of people talk. A basketball hoop and climbing wall are behind them.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
Eric Nuse talks with other Johnson residents in the Johnson Elementary School gymnasium ahead of Town Meeting Day voting. Nuse, a retired warden, later contributed a few times through public comment regarding crime in the town and state.
A woman wearing a gray jacket with black and red lines holds two small knitting needles, threading purple yarn together.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
Jessica Bickford was one of a handful of people knitting to pass the time at Johnson's Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. There were also iPads and sketchbooks spotted in the crowd.
A man with a microphone speaks as he's surrounded by people.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
A Johnson resident speaks during Town Meeting Day on March 5, 2024.

Burlington:

Three smiling women, two holding signs that say "Emma Mulvaney-Stanak for Mayor," stand outside.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
CD Mattison, Emma Mulvaney-Stanak and Rachel Siegel stand outside the Burlington Electric Department, where voters in Ward 5 are casting their ballots, on March 5.

Brookfield:

People stand in a room, with some on stairs, in front of a quilt that says Brookfield
Mike Dunn
/
Vermont Public
Brookfield voters gather for town meeting on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
People sit in a room facing a table placed under a basketball hoop
Mike Dunn
/
Vermont Public
Brookfield voters gather for town meeting on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Greensboro:

People sit in folding chairs and talk with one another. Some of them are wearing face masks
Sabine Poux
/
Vermont Public
Greensboro voters gather for town meeting on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Two kids' jackets hang on pegs on a wooden wall. A paper fish on the wall has the words "ready to learn"
Sabine Poux
/
Vermont Public
Lakeview Elementary School in Greensboro is the smallest school in the Mountain View Union Elementary School District.

Montpelier:

People stand near white voting booths with red edges and an image of the American flag with the word vote
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
Voting is underway in Montpelier for the presidential primary as well as town meeting items on March 5, 2024. Local decisions include a mayoral election and a “just cause” eviction measure.
A man wearing gloves, a coat and a bucket hat holds a green sign, and stands in the middle of two other people in coats facing him.
Bob Kinzel
/
Vermont Public
Montpelier mayoral candidate Jack McCullough holds a campaign sign on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. McCullough is on this year's Town Meeting Day ballot for mayor, along with challenger Dan Jones.

Highgate:

A woman stands amid rows of people in chairs speaking into a handheld microphone.
Olivia Conti
/
Community News Service
A voter makes a comment during Town Meeting Day in Highgate on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Hardwick:

A pair of hands holds cards labeled "town meeting bingo"
Sabine Poux
/
Vermont Public
Diana Clarke holds bingo cards at Hardwick's town meeting March 5, 2024.

Rygate:

People sit in rows in wooden chairs.
Owen Carpenter-Zehe
/
Community News Service
In floor vote, Ryegate voters decided against allowing retail cannabis in the town on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Topsham:

A man reads from a document. Another man sits down next to him.
Owen Carpenter-Zehe
/
Community News Service
The town moderator speaks at Town Meeting Day in Topsham.

Middlesex:

A woman knits while sitting amid a crowd of people in folding chairs
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Chris Koonz knits a baby hat next to her husband Jeff, the assistant fire chief, during Middlesex town meeting on Tuesday night, March 5, 2024.
A man in a light brown jacket faces away towards a white and red shield. Several others in the background also face away, leaning in towards "Vote" boxes.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Middlesex voters fill out ballots at Rumney Memorial School.

