Vermont lawmakers want to make it easier to file advance directives

The Vermont Senate on Friday passed a bill that makes it easier for Vermonters to file advance directives.

These documents allow someone to spell out the specific kinds of health care treatment they want in case they become incapacitated and can't convey their wishes.

Currently, the process to establish an advance directive must be done with two witnesses present.

But Sen. Ginny Lyons, a Democrat from Williston and chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare, says the state's experience with COVID shows the need to provide remote and electronic options.

"People couldn't get together during COVID quite a bit, so that is a result of our isolation and need to use computer technology in completing these forms," Lyons says.

The bill already passed in the House.

