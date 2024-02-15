Watch Noah Kahan's full debut performance on 'Austin City Limits'
Singer/songwriter Noah Kahan & Grammy-nominated innovators Flor de Toloache debut on ACL.
Breakout Vermont singer-songwriter Noah Kahan this week made his debut on the live music show Austin City Limits.
Kahan performed songs from his acclaimed album Stick Season. The full setlist includes:
- "All My Love"
- "Northern Attitude"
- "Dial Drunk"
- "Stick Season"
- "Homesick"
More from NPR: Noah Kahan on TikTok fame, his sold-out arena tour and taking his mom to the Grammys
The full-set debut was recorded live on Sept. 25, 2023 in Austin, Texas, and also includes a set by the Latin Grammy-winning combo Flor de Toloache. Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and is longest-running music series in American television history.
After March 10, 2024, this video will be limited to Vermont Public Passport members. Learn more and sign up for Passport.