Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watch Noah Kahan's full debut performance on 'Austin City Limits'

Vermont Public
Published February 15, 2024 at 4:23 PM EST
Singer/songwriter Noah Kahan & Grammy-nominated innovators Flor de Toloache debut on ACL.

Breakout Vermont singer-songwriter Noah Kahan this week made his debut on the live music show Austin City Limits.

Kahan performed songs from his acclaimed album Stick Season. The full setlist includes:

  • "All My Love"
  • "Northern Attitude"
  • "Dial Drunk"
  • "Stick Season"
  • "Homesick"

More from NPR: Noah Kahan on TikTok fame, his sold-out arena tour and taking his mom to the Grammys

The full-set debut was recorded live on Sept. 25, 2023 in Austin, Texas, and also includes a set by the Latin Grammy-winning combo Flor de Toloache. Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and is longest-running music series in American television history.

After March 10, 2024, this video will be limited to Vermont Public Passport members. Learn more and sign up for Passport.
Tags
Local News VideoArts & CultureMusic
Latest Stories