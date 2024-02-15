Watch Noah Kahan's full debut performance on 'Austin City Limits'

Breakout Vermont singer-songwriter Noah Kahan this week made his debut on the live music show Austin City Limits.

Kahan performed songs from his acclaimed album Stick Season. The full setlist includes:



"All My Love"

"Northern Attitude"

"Dial Drunk"

"Stick Season"

"Homesick"

The full-set debut was recorded live on Sept. 25, 2023 in Austin, Texas, and also includes a set by the Latin Grammy-winning combo Flor de Toloache. Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and is longest-running music series in American television history.

After March 10, 2024, this video will be limited to Vermont Public Passport members. Learn more and sign up for Passport.