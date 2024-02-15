'Miles traveled' fee for electric vehicles gets support from Vermont Agency of Transportation

Gov. Phil Scott's administration is backing a plan to impose a so-called "miles traveled" fee on all electric vehicles in 2026 as a way to make up for millions of dollars in lost gas tax revenue.

There are roughly 13,000 EVs registered in Vermont — a number that's expected to double in the next few years.

The state Agency of Transportation is supporting a plan to record the number of miles driven by an electric vehicle at its annual inspection, Patrick Murphy, the sustainability and innovation project manager at the Agency of Transportation, told members of the Senate Transportation Committee this week.

Murphy said this approach avoids major concerns associated with other electronic technologies used to track mileage.

"So that we don't get into privacy concerns, we don't get into high costs of being able to collect that data," Murphy said. "And then we're able to apply a fee to that."

The committee is also looking at a plan to impose a new annual fee on all electric vehicles.

