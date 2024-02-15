Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

'Miles traveled' fee for electric vehicles gets support from Vermont Agency of Transportation

By Bob Kinzel
Published February 15, 2024 at 4:22 PM EST
A white and black charger plugged into a white electric vehicle
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
A Chevrolet Bolt EUV charges in a garage at a Vermont home.

Gov. Phil Scott's administration is backing a plan to impose a so-called "miles traveled" fee on all electric vehicles in 2026 as a way to make up for millions of dollars in lost gas tax revenue.

There are roughly 13,000 EVs registered in Vermont — a number that's expected to double in the next few years.

The state Agency of Transportation is supporting a plan to record the number of miles driven by an electric vehicle at its annual inspection, Patrick Murphy, the sustainability and innovation project manager at the Agency of Transportation, told members of the Senate Transportation Committee this week.

Murphy said this approach avoids major concerns associated with other electronic technologies used to track mileage.

"So that we don't get into privacy concerns, we don't get into high costs of being able to collect that data," Murphy said. "And then we're able to apply a fee to that."

The committee is also looking at a plan to impose a new annual fee on all electric vehicles.

More from Vermont Public: Vermonters are buying more electric vehicles, but parts of the state are still waiting for chargers

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
