Addison County state’s attorney facing DUI charge goes on medical leave

Addison County state’s attorney Eva Vekos, who pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge on Monday, is now on medical leave, according to a press release from her lawyer.

Vekos’ attorney, David Sleigh, in a press release on Wednesday, wrote that Vekos would be on leave “for a short duration during this time of great tumult.”

“This break will allow her to soon resume her position once fully grounded and up to the task,” Sleigh wrote.

Vekos’ medical leave started on Friday, Sleigh said in an email.

Vekos was arrested in late January after police suspected she drove drunk to a crime scene in Bridport where Vermont State Police were investigating a suspicious death. According to police affidavits, when she arrived at the scene, she allegedly smelled of alcohol and was slurring her speech. Vekos told police she drank one gin and tonic with dinner. She then refused to take a field sobriety test and was arrested.

Vekos’ relationship with law enforcement has been strained since her arrest. About a week after the incident she told county police chiefs she didn't feel safe around law enforcement anymore and said police in the region had elementary school writing skills, according to emails obtained through a public records request.

Sleigh, in Wednesday’s press release, wrote that Vekos hoped to restore her working relationship with county law enforcement once she returns from leave.

“Finally, she fully intends to restore the faith and trust of her constituency and all involved in the Addison County justice system,” Sleigh wrote.

