Ukraine, Israel aid package passes, despite objections from Vermont senators

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published February 13, 2024 at 5:11 PM EST
A man wearing a suit and tie sits at a table and gestures toward a figure in the foreground
J. Scott Applewhite
/
Associated Press
Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., seen at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday, May 11, 2023, told the Senate that while he strongly supports aid for Ukraine, he could not vote for funding to help the Israeli military bomb "civilian infrastructure in Gaza that includes hospitals, schools and churches."

Both of Vermont's U.S. senators voted against legislation providing additional aid for Ukraine and Israel early Tuesday.

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch were only two of three lawmakers who caucus with the Democrats to vote 'no' on the bill.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Sanders said Israel has a right to defend itself, but he described the ongoing bombing campaign of Gaza "unconscionable."

"Does the United States Congress really want to provide more military aid to Netanyahu so that he can annihilate thousands and thousands more men, women and children?" Sanders said.

More from Vermont Public: Senate blocks Sanders' attempt to investigate Israel use of U.S. military aid in Gaza

Welch told the Senate that while he strongly supports aid for Ukraine, he could not vote for funding to help the Israeli military bomb "civilian infrastructure in Gaza that includes hospitals, schools and churches."

"Knowing that the calamity that more U.S. bombs and artillery shells will cause for countless more civilians who had nothing, nothing whatsoever to do with the atrocities that were committed by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7," he said.

Health officials in Gaza say more than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began it's campaign.

The bill passed by a vote of 70 to 29. It allocates $60 billion to Ukraine and $14 billion to Israel.

The bill now goes to the House, where Republican leaders are reportedly hesitant to call for a vote.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
