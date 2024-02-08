Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont law enforcement council condemns comment that led to member's resignation

Vermont Public | By Mitch Wertlieb
Published February 8, 2024 at 6:43 PM EST
Former Vermont Attorney General William Sorrell, pictured here in 2011.
Toby Talbot
/
Associated Press File
Former Vermont Attorney General William Sorrell, pictured here in 2011.

The head of the Vermont Criminal Justice Council condemned a comment caught on a hot mic during a meeting that led to the immediate resignation of a council member Wednesday.

Michael Major, a former deputy sheriff in Chittenden County, made a dismissive and profane comment about a migrant worker afraid of being reported to immigration authorities.

Before his resignation, Major represented the Vermont Police Association on the 24-member council, which regulates law enforcement in the state.

Former state Attorney General Bill Sorrell chairs the Criminal Justice Council.

"I hope the reputation and peoples' trust in the integrity and the commitment of the council isn't unduly prejudiced or harmed by the shocking and inappropriate statements of one former member of the council," Sorrell said.

Major said during the meeting that he didn't realize his mic was live when he made the comment, and was instead trying to talk to his daughter, according to Seven Days.

The council is working on revisions to the state's fair and impartial policing policy.

Major did not return a call for comment this afternoon.

Mitch Wertlieb
