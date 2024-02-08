Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Gov. Scott wants universal mail-in balloting for delayed school budget votes

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published February 8, 2024 at 4:03 PM EST
Lawmakers are considering big changes to the state's education funding system, which means many communities may delay their Town Meeting Day school budget votes until the dust settles.

It's not clear when many towns will vote on their school budgets this year. But when they do, Gov. Phil Scott wants the Legislature to require these communities to send mail-in ballots to every voter.

Scott says universal mail balloting would hopefully reverse low voter turnout trends.

"We've seen in the past where there's a limited number — an embarrassing number — of people actually vote," Scott said.

But the head of the Vermont Clerks and Treasurers Association, Holland Clerk Diana Judd, opposes the plan. Judd says voters already have a handful of ways to vote ahead of an election — including requesting a mail-in ballot.

"It just seems like if they cared enough to vote they would get their ballot themselves," Judd said.

Several House committees will consider this issue in the coming weeks.

