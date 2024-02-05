Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont musicians recognized at the 2024 Grammys, with one coming home a winner

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch
Published February 5, 2024 at 4:28 PM EST
A photo of two people sitting in a studio, one holding a paper in front of a microphone, another sitting next to a guitar.
Vermont Public Staff
Strafford musician Noah Kahan played live for Vermont Edition in Vermont Public's Stetson Studio One on Aug. 23, 2022.

A Jericho native is returning from Los Angeles with a Grammy Award in tow.

Erin Bentlage is part of the West Coast vocal group säje, whose members create innovative arrangements of jazz standards.

Bentlage and fellow members took home a Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumentals and Vocals.

säje is scheduled to perform in March at Higher Ground.

Another notable nominee with Vermont ties who didn't walk away with an award was Strafford native and "Stick Season" singer, Noah Kahan.

More from NPR: Noah Kahan on TikTok fame, his sold-out arena tour and taking his mom to the Grammys

He was nominated for Best New Artist, alongside artists like Ice Spice and Gracie Abrams. That award went to Victoria Monét.

And Sen. Bernie Sanders had a Grammy nod (his second) for Best Audiobook Narration for “It’s OK to be Angry About Capitalism.” That award, instead, went to former first lady Michelle Obama for her book, "The Light We Carry."

More from NPR: Grammys 2024: 10 takeaways from music's biggest night (Taylor's version)

Vermont indie artist Caroline Rose was also nominated for their fifth album, titled “The Art of Forgetting." It earned a nod for Best Recording Package. That’s an award given for an album’s visual aesthetic.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsArts & Culture
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
See stories by Mary Williams Engisch
Latest Stories