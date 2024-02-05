Vermont musicians recognized at the 2024 Grammys, with one coming home a winner

A Jericho native is returning from Los Angeles with a Grammy Award in tow.

Erin Bentlage is part of the West Coast vocal group säje, whose members create innovative arrangements of jazz standards.

Bentlage and fellow members took home a Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumentals and Vocals.

säje is scheduled to perform in March at Higher Ground.

Another notable nominee with Vermont ties who didn't walk away with an award was Strafford native and "Stick Season" singer, Noah Kahan.

He was nominated for Best New Artist, alongside artists like Ice Spice and Gracie Abrams. That award went to Victoria Monét.

And Sen. Bernie Sanders had a Grammy nod (his second) for Best Audiobook Narration for “It’s OK to be Angry About Capitalism.” That award, instead, went to former first lady Michelle Obama for her book, "The Light We Carry."

Vermont indie artist Caroline Rose was also nominated for their fifth album, titled “The Art of Forgetting." It earned a nod for Best Recording Package. That’s an award given for an album’s visual aesthetic.

