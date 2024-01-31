You can now request your ballot as early voting begins for Vermont's presidential primary

Early voting for Vermont's presidential primary is now underway.

Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas says voters can request mail-in ballots from their town clerk or vote in person.

She says Vermont has an "open" primary system. This means a resident can choose to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary — but they must declare which party's ballot they want, so the info can be recorded on the local checklist.

Learn more about requesting a ballot here

"Because we are operating under the rules that dictate how we do these federal elections, you have to designate which ballot you want," Copeland Hanzas says.

She says people are already receiving ballots that they've requested in the mail. But she's also encouraging voters who choose the mail-in option to request a ballot in the near future, due to potential delays in some communities.

"We're hearing stories of mail delivery taking longer than it used to," Copeland Hanzas says. "You might need to think about how to get that ballot to you and get it back in time."

Copeland Hanzas says each party's primary ballot includes a list of six candidates.

Vermont's primary is part of the Super Tuesday election on March 5, when 15 states will select delegates.

