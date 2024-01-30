Veteran Vermont journalist Stewart Ledbetter is retiring

One of Vermont's best-known journalists is retiring.

Reporter and anchor Stewart Ledbetter is stepping away after a 40-year career in Vermont, NBC5 announced yesterday.

Ledbetter was best known for his political reporting. He hosted Vermont Public's weekly news roundtable program "Vermont This Week" from 2007 to 2023, and was inducted into the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2019.

Ledbetter attended the University of Vermont, and joined NBC5 in 1984. His last scheduled broadcast is Friday, Feb. 16.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.