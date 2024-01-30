Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Veteran Vermont journalist Stewart Ledbetter is retiring

Published January 30, 2024
Stewart Ledbetter has hosted Vermont This Week since 2007.
Stewart Ledbetter hosted Vermont Public's "Vermont This Week" between 2007 and 2023.

One of Vermont's best-known journalists is retiring.

Reporter and anchor Stewart Ledbetter is stepping away after a 40-year career in Vermont, NBC5 announced yesterday.

Ledbetter was best known for his political reporting. He hosted Vermont Public's weekly news roundtable program "Vermont This Week" from 2007 to 2023, and was inducted into the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2019.

Ledbetter attended the University of Vermont, and joined NBC5 in 1984. His last scheduled broadcast is Friday, Feb. 16.

