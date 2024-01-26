Addison County state’s attorney arrested for DUI after appearing drunk at a crime scene, police say

Vermont State Police arrested Addison County State’s Attorney Eva Vekos on Thursday night after she allegedly arrived at a crime scene smelling of alcohol and slurring her speech, VSP said in a press release.

Vekos, 54, is set to be arraigned for DUI-refusal — a charge that can lead to a six-month suspension of a driver’s license — on Feb. 12 in Addison County Criminal Court, where she’s the top prosecutor.

Vekos did not respond to a phone call or email on Friday. The Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs declined to comment on Vekos' status.

“The work of the Addison State’s Attorney’s Office will continue with the full support of our Department,” said John Campbell, the executive director of the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs, in a written statement.

Vermont State Police were at Swinton Road in Bridport Thursday night, processing the scene where the day before, Stephen Nuciolo Sr. had been found dead. The medical examiner’s office told state police that Nuciolo’s death appeared suspicious. State police say Vekos told them she’d also respond to the scene.

Troopers smelled “intoxicants” when Vekos arrived on scene and police observed other indications of impairment, including slurred speech, according to VSP’s press release.

Vekos refused to take a field sobriety test and was arrested. State police took Vekos to the New Haven barracks, where she was processed and released with a citation to appear in court. According to VSP, Vekos refused to be fingerprinted or photographed.

Vekos was elected Addison County state’s attorney in 2022. She made headlines this fall after an unusual decision to charge a 14-year-old as an adult after the teen was accused of fatally shooting another teen.

