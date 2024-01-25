USDA grants $3.7 million for clean energy projects in Vermont

The U.S Department of Agriculture has announced $3.7 million in grants for seven clean energy projects across Vermont.

These grants are funded through a program for agriculture producers and other business owners which aims to reduce energy costs, support renewables and boost job opportunities in rural communities.

In a press release, Sen. Peter Welch said this funding will make sure everyone can be a part of the transition to renewable energy "no matter the zip code."

One of the projects is a large solar array for the Whitney Blake manufacturing company in Bellows Falls. The project is expected to offset 90% of their annual energy consumption, according to a USDA press release.

A total of $157 million for projects in 42 states was distributed through the Rural Energy for America Program.

