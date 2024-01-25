Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

USDA grants $3.7 million for clean energy projects in Vermont

Vermont Public | By Adiah Gholston
Published January 25, 2024 at 4:29 PM EST
New USDA grants will support seven clean energy projects across Vermont, including a solar array in Bellows Falls.

The U.S Department of Agriculture has announced $3.7 million in grants for seven clean energy projects across Vermont.

These grants are funded through a program for agriculture producers and other business owners which aims to reduce energy costs, support renewables and boost job opportunities in rural communities.

More from Vermont Public: New report explores how sourcing 100% of Vermont's electricity from renewables would affect rates

In a press release, Sen. Peter Welch said this funding will make sure everyone can be a part of the transition to renewable energy "no matter the zip code."

One of the projects is a large solar array for the Whitney Blake manufacturing company in Bellows Falls. The project is expected to offset 90% of their annual energy consumption, according to a USDA press release.

More from Vermont Public: Climate Superfund Act would make oil companies pay for climate damages in Vermont

A total of $157 million for projects in 42 states was distributed through the Rural Energy for America Program.

