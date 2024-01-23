Watch live: Gov. Phil Scott's budget address for fiscal year 2025

Gov. Phil Scott will present his budget policy initiatives for this legislative session at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. He'll address a joint assembly of the Vermont Legislature in the House chamber.

In his State of the State speech earlier this month, the governor told lawmakers to expect a budget proposal that rises by less than the rate of inflation.

You can watch and listen to the budget address for fiscal year 2025 in the video provided here, and we'll provide a full transcript following the speech.

More from Vermont Public:



Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.