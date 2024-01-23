Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Watch live: Gov. Phil Scott's budget address for fiscal year 2025

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published January 23, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST

Gov. Phil Scott will present his budget policy initiatives for this legislative session at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. He'll address a joint assembly of the Vermont Legislature in the House chamber.

In his State of the State speech earlier this month, the governor told lawmakers to expect a budget proposal that rises by less than the rate of inflation.

You can watch and listen to the budget address for fiscal year 2025 in the video provided here, and we'll provide a full transcript following the speech.

