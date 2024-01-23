A new housing community for disabled Vermonters is closer to becoming a reality

A parent-led nonprofit is getting closer to its goal of building a community for people with developmental disabilities.

Shelburne resident Elizabeth Campbell has a 25-year-old son with Down syndrome who needs 24-hour care. She’s one of the founders of Riverflow Community, a nonprofit that's renovating an eight bedroom home on 30 acres in Monkton to provide housing for people like her son.

Riverflow was awarded a nearly $170,000 state grant on Monday that Campbell says will help with design and planning work.

“The first house will house four adult children with developmental disabilities," Campbell says. "Then we anticipate building a few other houses and, you know, we’re thinking ambitiously of perhaps down the road raising funds to buy more land and create satellite communities.”

In 2022, lawmakers appropriated $500,000 to develop innovative housing options for Vermonters with developmental disabilities. Upper Valley Services and Champlain Housing Trust have also received grants from that funding.

