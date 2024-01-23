Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

A new housing community for disabled Vermonters is closer to becoming a reality

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck
Published January 23, 2024 at 3:55 PM EST
Houses sit in between trees, seen from above. Mountains sit in the background against a blue sky.
Kyle Ambusk
/
Vermont Public
Riverflow Community is working towards building a community for people with developmental disabilities in Vermont.

A parent-led nonprofit is getting closer to its goal of building a community for people with developmental disabilities.

Shelburne resident Elizabeth Campbell has a 25-year-old son with Down syndrome who needs 24-hour care. She’s one of the founders of Riverflow Community, a nonprofit that's renovating an eight bedroom home on 30 acres in Monkton to provide housing for people like her son.

Riverflow was awarded a nearly $170,000 state grant on Monday that Campbell says will help with design and planning work.

“The first house will house four adult children with developmental disabilities," Campbell says. "Then we anticipate building a few other houses and, you know, we’re thinking ambitiously of perhaps down the road raising funds to buy more land and create satellite communities.”

In 2022, lawmakers appropriated $500,000 to develop innovative housing options for Vermonters with developmental disabilities. Upper Valley Services and Champlain Housing Trust have also received grants from that funding.

