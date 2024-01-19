Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Supreme Court bars former probate judge from service

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published January 19, 2024 at 4:09 PM EST
The Supreme Court's move comes after allegations that William Cobb misled investigators who were looking into violations from his time as an attorney.

The Vermont Supreme Court has signed off on an order that bars a former probate judge from ever again serving as a judicial officer.

William Cobb had a private law firm in St. Johnsbury and worked part-time for three years as Caledonia County's probate judge — an elected position. William Cobb was suspended from his judicial post in 2022 after he lost his law license for 15 months.

The Professional Responsibility Board, which oversees attorneys, found that Cobb violated five rules of conduct, including disclosing confidential juvenile records and failing to provide competent representation to a client.

The Judicial Conduct Board, which oversees judges, opened their investigation to look into allegations that Cobb misled investigators.

The Judicial Conduct Board also reprimanded Cobb in 2020 for using his judicial position to gain advantages for clients facing criminal charges.

The agreement to bar Cobb from the bench, signed off on by the state's high court on Jan. 4, resolves the conduct board's case.

Cobb did not respond to a request for comment.

