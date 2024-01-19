Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Get out those layers. Frigid temperatures are coming to Vermont this weekend

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch
Published January 19, 2024 at 3:22 PM EST
The first round of light, fluffy snow in 2024 is headed to Vermont this weekend.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Vermont is expecting low temperatures this weekend, with below zero winds that get colder in higher elevations.

Frigid weather is hitting our region starting Friday, with air temperatures in the teens and single digits.

And Saturday morning, the wind chill will be between 10 and 20 below zero.

That is cold, but:

“In terms of how far outside the normal that is, that’s not very far," says Marvin Boyd, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service, Burlington office.

Boyd says if you're wearing multiple layers and covering exposed skin while outdoors, you should be OK.

He says winds in higher elevations will feel colder, too.

"Jericho is getting close to the foothills," Boyd says. "So you're looking at about six hours there for minus 10 windchills."

Boyd says along with extra layers, be a good neighbor and check in on folks.

People without access to heat should take advantage of open shelter locations.

Tim's Place in St. Albans and COTS day station in Burlington will be open over the weekend.

And if you have a pet to walk in this frigid weather, put booties on them — if they'll wear them.

Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
