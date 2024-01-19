Get out those layers. Frigid temperatures are coming to Vermont this weekend
Frigid weather is hitting our region starting Friday, with air temperatures in the teens and single digits.
And Saturday morning, the wind chill will be between 10 and 20 below zero.
That is cold, but:
“In terms of how far outside the normal that is, that’s not very far," says Marvin Boyd, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service, Burlington office.
Below normal temperatures are forecasted through the weekend. Breezy winds will bring sub zero wind chills, especially Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/ideOuuebkr— NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) January 19, 2024
Boyd says if you're wearing multiple layers and covering exposed skin while outdoors, you should be OK.
He says winds in higher elevations will feel colder, too.
"Jericho is getting close to the foothills," Boyd says. "So you're looking at about six hours there for minus 10 windchills."
Boyd says along with extra layers, be a good neighbor and check in on folks.
People without access to heat should take advantage of open shelter locations.
Tim's Place in St. Albans and COTS day station in Burlington will be open over the weekend.
And if you have a pet to walk in this frigid weather, put booties on them — if they'll wear them.
Other resources
- Keep up-to-date on weather forecasts with theEye on the Sky from the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium.
- Here's a list of warming shelters from Vermont 211.
- You can find a statewide power outage map here.
- Traffic and road conditions are listed on New England 511.
- The Department of Public Safety's Vermont Emergency management has tips for power outages, such as checking on older neighbors, never touching downed or damaged powerlines, having flashlights, a crank radio and extra batteries on hand, making sure your carbon monoxide detectors work and filling your bathtub with water to have as spare for flushing toilets and washing (though not for drinking!).
