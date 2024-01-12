Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

More snow and heavy wind are on their way to Vermont

Vermont Public | By Adiah Gholston
Published January 12, 2024 at 4:23 PM EST
A yellow construction vehicle scoops debris from the side of the road. A person in red helps by hand.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Eli Nolan, an independent logger from Jeffersonville who was hired by the town of Cambridge to clean up from this week's storm, helps clear Westman Road in Cambridge on Wednesday. More strong wind is on its way Friday night into Saturday.

Another storm is blanketing Vermont this evening, and it’s looking similar to the one from earlier this week that caused widespread power outages.

Snowfall will begin tonight at 10 p.m., with 2 to 6 inches expected throughout the state. That should transition to rainfall tomorrow morning.

Winds of 45 to 65 miles per hour will also ramp up tonight, around the same time snow starts falling. The National Weather Service predicts the strongest gusts will sweep the Green Mountains and areas just west.

Mark Boyd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says he's mainly concerned with wind speeds in the Champlain Valley.

“The ground's still soggy," Boyd says. "So despite it being freezing temperatures and having about the first inch frozen, everything beneath that is just wet. So the root systems of the trees are saturated, and it's not going to take as much wind to give us problems."

More from Vermont Public: Tuesday night's winds hit hard for farms in Cambridge's Pleasant Valley

Boyd said this could lead to numerous downed trees and power outages. More than 29,000 households lost power following Tuesday's storm, and hundreds of households remain without power, mostly in Chittenden County, as of this afternoon.

In Hinesburg, a warming center is open to help shelter Vermonters experiencing extended power outages following Tuesday's storm.

The center is located at Champlain Valley High School, at 369 CVU Road, and it's open until 6 p.m. tonight.

"We have warmth, showers, WiFi, an awesome library, and food," a note from the town of Hinesburg says. "We are aware more weather challenges are headed our way and will offer expanded hours this weekend if needed."

Adiah Gholston
Latest Stories