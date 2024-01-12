More snow and heavy wind are on their way to Vermont

Another storm is blanketing Vermont this evening, and it’s looking similar to the one from earlier this week that caused widespread power outages.

Snowfall will begin tonight at 10 p.m., with 2 to 6 inches expected throughout the state. That should transition to rainfall tomorrow morning.

Winds of 45 to 65 miles per hour will also ramp up tonight, around the same time snow starts falling. The National Weather Service predicts the strongest gusts will sweep the Green Mountains and areas just west.

After a brief period of quiet weather this morning, another storm bringing strong to damaging winds will impact the region. In addition to the winds, widespread snow and wintry mix is expected.



— NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) January 12, 2024

Mark Boyd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says he's mainly concerned with wind speeds in the Champlain Valley.

“The ground's still soggy," Boyd says. "So despite it being freezing temperatures and having about the first inch frozen, everything beneath that is just wet. So the root systems of the trees are saturated, and it's not going to take as much wind to give us problems."

Boyd said this could lead to numerous downed trees and power outages. More than 29,000 households lost power following Tuesday's storm, and hundreds of households remain without power, mostly in Chittenden County, as of this afternoon.

In Hinesburg, a warming center is open to help shelter Vermonters experiencing extended power outages following Tuesday's storm.

The center is located at Champlain Valley High School, at 369 CVU Road, and it's open until 6 p.m. tonight.

"We have warmth, showers, WiFi, an awesome library, and food," a note from the town of Hinesburg says. "We are aware more weather challenges are headed our way and will offer expanded hours this weekend if needed."

