Days after its last president abruptly resigned, Norwich may have found a new leader

Norwich University announced Wednesday that they may have found their next president — just days after the private military college's former leader abruptly resigned.

In an interview with VTDigger late last week, Mark Anarumo called the decision to leave "mutual." But the college's board of trustees has since claimed that before his departure, Anarumo was placed on paid leave after an investigation concluded he had "violated Norwich's core guiding values and university policy."

They did not elaborate on the nature of the allegations against him.

When Anarumo first left the school, Karen Gaines, the university’s provost and dean of faculty, was named acting president. Now, the university says it's tentatively lined up someone to take over on a permanent basis: Lt. Gen. John Broadmeadow, a Norwich alum and current trustee.

The board is scheduled to make a final decision on his appointment later this month, after a series of town halls with staff, faculty and students. According to a statement released by trustees, Broadmeadow was a semifinalist for the position when the college last launched a search for president in 2019. He has held a seat on the board since 2022.

Norwich enrolled a little over 2,800 undergraduates last fall on its 1,200-acre campus in Northfield, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Anarumo, who began in his role at Norwich in June 2020, did not respond to a request for comment left by email.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.