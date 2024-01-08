Police investigating false bomb threats made at multiple locations in Upper Valley over the weekend

The Hartford Police Department, with assistance from the Vermont State Police, are investigating multiple hoax bomb threats received by email Jan. 6.

The threats targeted Northern Stage and Planned Parenthood in White River Junction, and the Target store in West Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Northern Stage Staff received the threat while the fundraiser known as "Drag Story Hour" was underway.

Drag Story Hour Vermont shared to Instagram that the threat prompted an evacuation and abruptly shut down the event.

In addition, the homes of four private individuals were also named in the threats. That's according to a VSP press release.

The emails, which were sent to some of the threatened locations as well as members of the media, stated that bombs were in place and would be detonated shortly.

Police responded and determined there were no explosive devices or any other active threats at these locations.

Hartford Police lieutenant Thomas Howell says they're still trying to determine who sent the threats.

"We'll certainly try and identify, if we can, ... where that email exactly came from. Sometimes that can take quite some time," Howell says. "I don't know how much luck we'll have. But that would be the next step."

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation should contact the Hartford police.

