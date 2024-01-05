First winter storm of 2024 is forecast to bring some real snow to Vermont this weekend

This year’s first round of light, fluffy snow is on its way.

The National Weather Service says a winter storm is expected to bring up to 9 inches of snow to Vermont from Saturday night into Sunday.

Don't look now, but a winter storm tracking up the New England coastline is expected to bring widespread snowfall to the region on Sunday. The highest amounts are expected across southern Vermont with a relatively sharp gradient in snow totals from south to north. #vtwx #nywx pic.twitter.com/UUpXAQwHRQ — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) January 5, 2024

Southern Vermont is expected to see the most snowfall with precipitation trending downward the farther north you go.

Road conditions are expected to be slick Sunday, though the Weather Service says new snow will be light enough to avoid major utility damage.

Some generator guidelines

For those who do lose power, here's a little generator 101 from Jim Brochhausen, who owns Brook Field Service in Northfield. He says if you have an automatic standby generator, these are some things to keep in mind:

Make sure your fuel tanks are full. If you run out of fuel and need an emergency delivery, particularly if it comes on a Sunday, that can be very expensive. And if there are trees down, fuel trucks might not make it to your house.

It's a good idea to test your generator. On a nice day, just turn it on and make sure it's ready to go. If you have an issue, don't wait for the power outage to call your generator service company.

If the battery in your generator dies, do not try to jumpstart it like you would a car.

Have a professional service your generator at least once a year.

If you have a gasoline-powered portable generator, Brochhausen has these tips:



Safety first: make sure you never run the generator inside, even if it's in a garage with the door open. Carbon monoxide is very deadly. Instead, run it outside, 10 feet away from windows and doors, with the exhaust pointed away from the building.

It’s important that the house has a manual transfer switch so the generator doesn’t back feed to the power grid. Some folks try to take shortcuts, which can be dangerous, particularly for line workers who are working to get power back on in your neighborhood.

Do not use ethanol gasoline in portable generators. They're small engines, and they need to run on premium gas; ethanol will ruin the generator over time. Plan ahead to address your fuel needs during a power outage.

With any kind of generator, try to be conservative with your electricity use when it’s on.

Other resources