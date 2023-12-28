Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Looking for New Year’s plans? Here’s what’s happening around Vermont

Vermont Public | By Zoe McDonald
Published December 28, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST
A photo of 2024 written out in sparkler light against blue and red sparks.
kamisoka/Getty Images
/
iStock
Whether you’re looking for family-friendly activities, fireworks, music or dancing, venues around the state are delivering for New Year’s.

Still have an empty New Year's schedule? Let’s change that! Here are some New Year’s events happening around the state.

Brattleboro

Last Night Brattleboro
Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
Last Night Brattleboro will host a variety of family-friendly, substance-free events around town, including free ice skating, sleigh rides, family contra dance, and bowling, all culminating in a ball drop at Heart Rose Club.
Informationand event schedule

Burlington

Highlight New Year’s Eve
Downtown Burlington and Waterfront
Dec. 31, all day
Highlight is doing it big with multiple live performances and fireworks along the waterfront. The event culminates with a Taylor Swift dance party at Contois Auditorium.
Tickets ($15) and information

Noon Years Eve
Fletcher Free Library
Dec. 31, 12-1 p.m.
Head to Fletcher Free for a kid-friendly singalong and New Year’s countdown.
Information

New Year's Day Birding on the Burlington Waterfront
Green Mountain Audubon Society
Perkins Pier
Jan. 1, 8-10 a.m.
Join the Green Mountain Audubon Society for a birding session to ring in the 2024.
Tickets and information

Greensboro

Highland NYE Masquerade: The Roaring Twenties
Highland Center for the Arts
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
Get transported to the roaring ‘20s with dancing, cocktails and small plates.
Tickets ($30) and information

Killington

New Year's Eve Celebration & Fireworks
K-1 Base Lodge
Dec. 31, 2:30-6 p.m.
Free family-friendly activities abound in Killington. They include arts and crafts, music, s’mores, a parade and fireworks.
Information

Manchester

Music at Hildene

Hildene, the Lincoln family home

Dec. 31, 2-4 p.m.

Listen to the music of Gene Marie Callahan and tour the historic home of Abraham Lincoln’s descendants.

Information

Middlebury

New Year’s Eve Fireworks and Free Skating

Middlebury Recreation Field, Memorial Sports Center

Dec. 31, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Start your evening at the Middlebury Recreation Field for fireworks, then head to the Memorial Sports Center for free ice skating from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Information

Montpelier

New Year’s Eve in Downtown Montpelier

Montpelier

Dec. 31, 12-8:30 p.m.

Spend New Year’s Eve in Montpelier for a variety of free, family-friendly events, including musical performances and activities for kids. A number of local businesses will also be hosting ticketed performances and parties.

Information

Norwich

New Year’s Eve Contra Dance

Tracy Hall

Dec. 31, 7:30-11:45 p.m.

Join Norwich Community Dances for a New Year’s Eve featuring singing, a potluck, and of course, dancing. Don’t know all the moves? Dance instruction will be provided.

Tickets ($20) and information

Rutland

Noon Years Eve Party with DJ Brett Myhre
Rutland Free Library in the Fox room
Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Rutland Free is hosting a family-friendly party with music by DJ Brett Myhre, snacks and bubble wrap “fireworks.”
Information

Somerset

New Year's Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks
Mount Snow Base Area
Dec. 31, 6 p.m.
Watch ski instructors ride down the canyon in a torchlight parade, followed by fireworks.
Information

St. Johnsbury

First Night North
St. Johnsbury
Dec. 31, 3 p.m.-12 a.m.
See a variety of performances and participate in activities like karaoke at venues throughout St. Johnsbury.
Information

Stowe

Fire and Ice NYE Celebration, torchlight parade and fireworks
Spruce Peak
Dec. 31, ice performance at 6 p.m., torchlight parade at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks at 7 p.m.
Head to this family-friendly event at Spruce Peak for a number of activities including ice dancing by Ice Dance International and a torchlight parade down the mountain.
Information

"Power of Tower," a Tower of Power Tribute Band
Après Only
Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Attend a New Year’s Eve bash featuring the tunes of Power of Tower.
Tickets ($70) and information

Stratton

New Year's Eve Fireworks 
Stratton
Dec. 31, 9:30-10 p.m.
Watch a free fireworks show in Stratton.
Information

Tunbridge

New Year’s Eve Shindig with The Dave Keller Band
Tunbridge Town Hall
Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Party at the Tunbridge Town Hall for a New Year’s edition of The Shindigs.
Tickets ($20) and information

Warren

New Year’s Eve Fireworks and Torchlight Parade

Sugarbush - Lincoln Peak Courtyard

Dec. 31, 7-9 p.m.

Enjoy a bright New Year’s celebration at Sugarbush with a torchlight parade and fireworks.

Information

Waterbury

BACK TO THE 80s NYE: An Immersive ‘80s Experience
Zenbarn
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Head to Zenbarn and get transported to the ‘80s with costumes, retro cocktails, and ‘80s dance hits.
Tickets ($25) and information

White River Junction

"Oh What A Night" New Year's Eve
The Main Street Museum
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.- after midnight
The Main Street Museum is serving up traditional New Year’s foods, a champagne toast, and plenty of music to dance to.
Tickets ($35) and information
Zoe McDonald
