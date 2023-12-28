Looking for New Year’s plans? Here’s what’s happening around Vermont
Still have an empty New Year's schedule? Let’s change that! Here are some New Year’s events happening around the state.
Brattleboro
Last Night Brattleboro
Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
Last Night Brattleboro will host a variety of family-friendly, substance-free events around town, including free ice skating, sleigh rides, family contra dance, and bowling, all culminating in a ball drop at Heart Rose Club.
Informationand event schedule
Burlington
Highlight New Year’s Eve
Downtown Burlington and Waterfront
Dec. 31, all day
Highlight is doing it big with multiple live performances and fireworks along the waterfront. The event culminates with a Taylor Swift dance party at Contois Auditorium.
Tickets ($15) and information
Noon Years Eve
Fletcher Free Library
Dec. 31, 12-1 p.m.
Head to Fletcher Free for a kid-friendly singalong and New Year’s countdown.
Information
New Year's Day Birding on the Burlington Waterfront
Green Mountain Audubon Society
Perkins Pier
Jan. 1, 8-10 a.m.
Join the Green Mountain Audubon Society for a birding session to ring in the 2024.
Tickets and information
Greensboro
Highland NYE Masquerade: The Roaring Twenties
Highland Center for the Arts
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
Get transported to the roaring ‘20s with dancing, cocktails and small plates.
Tickets ($30) and information
Killington
New Year's Eve Celebration & Fireworks
K-1 Base Lodge
Dec. 31, 2:30-6 p.m.
Free family-friendly activities abound in Killington. They include arts and crafts, music, s’mores, a parade and fireworks.
Information
Manchester
Music at Hildene
Hildene, the Lincoln family home
Dec. 31, 2-4 p.m.
Listen to the music of Gene Marie Callahan and tour the historic home of Abraham Lincoln’s descendants.
Middlebury
New Year’s Eve Fireworks and Free Skating
Middlebury Recreation Field, Memorial Sports Center
Dec. 31, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Start your evening at the Middlebury Recreation Field for fireworks, then head to the Memorial Sports Center for free ice skating from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Montpelier
New Year’s Eve in Downtown Montpelier
Montpelier
Dec. 31, 12-8:30 p.m.
Spend New Year’s Eve in Montpelier for a variety of free, family-friendly events, including musical performances and activities for kids. A number of local businesses will also be hosting ticketed performances and parties.
Norwich
New Year’s Eve Contra Dance
Tracy Hall
Dec. 31, 7:30-11:45 p.m.
Join Norwich Community Dances for a New Year’s Eve featuring singing, a potluck, and of course, dancing. Don’t know all the moves? Dance instruction will be provided.
Rutland
Noon Years Eve Party with DJ Brett Myhre
Rutland Free Library in the Fox room
Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Rutland Free is hosting a family-friendly party with music by DJ Brett Myhre, snacks and bubble wrap “fireworks.”
Information
Somerset
New Year's Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks
Mount Snow Base Area
Dec. 31, 6 p.m.
Watch ski instructors ride down the canyon in a torchlight parade, followed by fireworks.
Information
St. Johnsbury
First Night North
St. Johnsbury
Dec. 31, 3 p.m.-12 a.m.
See a variety of performances and participate in activities like karaoke at venues throughout St. Johnsbury.
Information
Stowe
Fire and Ice NYE Celebration, torchlight parade and fireworks
Spruce Peak
Dec. 31, ice performance at 6 p.m., torchlight parade at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks at 7 p.m.
Head to this family-friendly event at Spruce Peak for a number of activities including ice dancing by Ice Dance International and a torchlight parade down the mountain.
Information
"Power of Tower," a Tower of Power Tribute Band
Après Only
Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Attend a New Year’s Eve bash featuring the tunes of Power of Tower.
Tickets ($70) and information
Stratton
New Year's Eve Fireworks
Stratton
Dec. 31, 9:30-10 p.m.
Watch a free fireworks show in Stratton.
Information
Tunbridge
New Year’s Eve Shindig with The Dave Keller Band
Tunbridge Town Hall
Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Party at the Tunbridge Town Hall for a New Year’s edition of The Shindigs.
Tickets ($20) and information
Warren
New Year’s Eve Fireworks and Torchlight Parade
Sugarbush - Lincoln Peak Courtyard
Dec. 31, 7-9 p.m.
Enjoy a bright New Year’s celebration at Sugarbush with a torchlight parade and fireworks.
Waterbury
BACK TO THE 80s NYE: An Immersive ‘80s Experience
Zenbarn
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Head to Zenbarn and get transported to the ‘80s with costumes, retro cocktails, and ‘80s dance hits.
Tickets ($25) and information
White River Junction
"Oh What A Night" New Year's Eve
The Main Street Museum
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.- after midnight
The Main Street Museum is serving up traditional New Year’s foods, a champagne toast, and plenty of music to dance to.
Tickets ($35) and information