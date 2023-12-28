Looking for New Year’s plans? Here’s what’s happening around Vermont

Still have an empty New Year's schedule? Let’s change that! Here are some New Year’s events happening around the state.



Brattleboro

Last Night Brattleboro

Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Last Night Brattleboro will host a variety of family-friendly, substance-free events around town, including free ice skating, sleigh rides, family contra dance, and bowling, all culminating in a ball drop at Heart Rose Club.

Informationand event schedule



Burlington

Highlight New Year’s Eve

Downtown Burlington and Waterfront

Dec. 31, all day

Highlight is doing it big with multiple live performances and fireworks along the waterfront. The event culminates with a Taylor Swift dance party at Contois Auditorium.

Tickets ($15) and information

Noon Years Eve

Fletcher Free Library

Dec. 31, 12-1 p.m.

Head to Fletcher Free for a kid-friendly singalong and New Year’s countdown.

Information

New Year's Day Birding on the Burlington Waterfront

Green Mountain Audubon Society

Perkins Pier

Jan. 1, 8-10 a.m.

Join the Green Mountain Audubon Society for a birding session to ring in the 2024.

Tickets and information



Greensboro

Highland NYE Masquerade: The Roaring Twenties

Highland Center for the Arts

Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

Get transported to the roaring ‘20s with dancing, cocktails and small plates.

Tickets ($30) and information



Killington

New Year's Eve Celebration & Fireworks

K-1 Base Lodge

Dec. 31, 2:30-6 p.m.

Free family-friendly activities abound in Killington. They include arts and crafts, music, s’mores, a parade and fireworks.

Information



Manchester

Music at Hildene

Hildene, the Lincoln family home

Dec. 31, 2-4 p.m.

Listen to the music of Gene Marie Callahan and tour the historic home of Abraham Lincoln’s descendants.

Information

Middlebury

New Year’s Eve Fireworks and Free Skating

Middlebury Recreation Field, Memorial Sports Center

Dec. 31, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Start your evening at the Middlebury Recreation Field for fireworks, then head to the Memorial Sports Center for free ice skating from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Information

Montpelier

New Year’s Eve in Downtown Montpelier

Montpelier

Dec. 31, 12-8:30 p.m.

Spend New Year’s Eve in Montpelier for a variety of free, family-friendly events, including musical performances and activities for kids. A number of local businesses will also be hosting ticketed performances and parties.

Information

Norwich

New Year’s Eve Contra Dance

Tracy Hall

Dec. 31, 7:30-11:45 p.m.

Join Norwich Community Dances for a New Year’s Eve featuring singing, a potluck, and of course, dancing. Don’t know all the moves? Dance instruction will be provided.

Tickets ($20) and information

Rutland

Noon Years Eve Party with DJ Brett Myhre

Rutland Free Library in the Fox room

Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Rutland Free is hosting a family-friendly party with music by DJ Brett Myhre, snacks and bubble wrap “fireworks.”

Information



Somerset

New Year's Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks

Mount Snow Base Area

Dec. 31, 6 p.m.

Watch ski instructors ride down the canyon in a torchlight parade, followed by fireworks.

Information



St. Johnsbury

First Night North

St. Johnsbury

Dec. 31, 3 p.m.-12 a.m.

See a variety of performances and participate in activities like karaoke at venues throughout St. Johnsbury.

Information



Stowe

Fire and Ice NYE Celebration, torchlight parade and fireworks

Spruce Peak

Dec. 31, ice performance at 6 p.m., torchlight parade at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks at 7 p.m.

Head to this family-friendly event at Spruce Peak for a number of activities including ice dancing by Ice Dance International and a torchlight parade down the mountain.

Information

"Power of Tower," a Tower of Power Tribute Band

Après Only

Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Attend a New Year’s Eve bash featuring the tunes of Power of Tower.

Tickets ($70) and information

Stratton

New Year's Eve Fireworks

Stratton

Dec. 31, 9:30-10 p.m.

Watch a free fireworks show in Stratton.

Information

Tunbridge

New Year’s Eve Shindig with The Dave Keller Band

Tunbridge Town Hall

Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Party at the Tunbridge Town Hall for a New Year’s edition of The Shindigs.

Tickets ($20) and information

Warren

New Year’s Eve Fireworks and Torchlight Parade

Sugarbush - Lincoln Peak Courtyard

Dec. 31, 7-9 p.m.

Enjoy a bright New Year’s celebration at Sugarbush with a torchlight parade and fireworks.

Information

Waterbury

BACK TO THE 80s NYE: An Immersive ‘80s Experience

Zenbarn

Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Head to Zenbarn and get transported to the ‘80s with costumes, retro cocktails, and ‘80s dance hits.

Tickets ($25) and information



White River Junction

"Oh What A Night" New Year's Eve

The Main Street Museum

Dec. 31, 8 p.m.- after midnight

The Main Street Museum is serving up traditional New Year’s foods, a champagne toast, and plenty of music to dance to.

Tickets ($35) and information